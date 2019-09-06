Mirfield Town suffer heavy opening day defeat to Panda in Calder Valley Sunday League

Mirfield Town opened their new Sunday League football campaign with an 8-2 defeat at the hands of FC Panda. .

It has been a summer of upheaval for many teams following the demise of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League.

Sunday football in the district has managed to continue after Heavy Woollen sides were accepted to the Calder Valley Sunday League and last week’s opening round pitted the two top flight champions together.

Mirfield Town had clinched the HW Premier crown in dramatic fashion but were no match for Calder Valley Premier champions Panda, who got the defence of their title off to the best possible start at Calderdale College, with Awais Khan and Omer Riaz netting two each and one apiece for Ibrar Farooq, Terriq Pervez, Khurram Shazad and Raees Ahmed.

Huddersfield side Linthwaite, runners-up to Mirfield last season, face a daunting first outing in the Premier Division when they host FC Panda on Sunday

Also making their debuts in the Calder Valley League’s top flight this Sunday will be another former Heavy Woollen side in Brighouse based Clifton Rangers, who travel to a Mirfield side keen to recover quickly from that heavy opening day defeat.

Deighton WMC, of Huddersfield, also make their first appearance this weekend, when they host Selby based FC Hounds.

Last season’s Division One champions Cock and Bottle get their top flight campaign underway at Hollins Holme, who made a winning start last weekend by beating Heavy Woollen Division One runners-up Birstall CC with goals from Harry Crane, Jack Gormley, Rob Stansfield, Ryan Stansfield and Sam Tattersall.

Feathers also won their opening game, with goals from Thomas Hosker and Nathan Howard sealing a 2-1 victory at FC Hounds.

In Division One, Lee Mount get their campaign up and running at Thrum Hall, who lost 6-2 at Huddersfield side Wire Works last Sunday.

FC Panda Reserves, who lost 6-3 at Ravenscliffe, host Park FC, formerly King Cross Park, who beat Woodhouse 5-2 last weekend.

Woodhouse will aim to bounce back from that defeat at Wire Works FC, while Kirklees side Wellington Westgate, who thrashed Ryburn Valley 9-1, aim to follow that up against Ravensthorpe.

Elsewhere, ex-Heavy Woollen side Snowdon host Cock of the North, formerly North Bridge FC.

In Division Two, Barum Top aim to follow up their 9-2 thrashing of Mirfield side Battyeford Sporting Club when they take on Triangle, while Halifax Rangers, who beat Inter Batley Sunday 7-1, face a Clifton Rangers Reserves side buoyed by their 5-0 defeat of Clifton Rangers Athletic.

Clifton Athletic and Battyeford face each other both hoping to put big defeats behind them, as do Inter Batley, who host an Old Pond side who beat Old Post Office FC Reds 4-1.

Old Post Office travel to Dewsbury newcomers Sands Lane, who lost 5-2 at Spen FC in their first game in Sunday football.