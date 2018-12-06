Mixed fortunes for Howden Clough sides

Howden Clough have slipped into the bottom two of West Yorkshire League Division One following a 2-1 defeat at home to Kippax last Saturday.

Matthew Bugg struck for Clough but it wasn’t enough to prevent Kippax leaving with all three points as Daniel Hall hit both goals for the visitors, who were reduced to 10 men after the ending off of Kallum Hirst.

Clough are now one of three sides level on 11 points, along with Wetherby Athletic and Featherstone Colliery.

Hunsworth slipped to a ninth defeat in Division Two, going down 6-1 at home to Old Centralians.

Dale Wright struck Hunsworth’s consolation goal but a brace apiece from Jamie Halsall and Aaron Rothery plus goals by Jack Calvert and Brendan Mullen saw Centralians secure a comfortable win.

Howden Clough Reserves recorded an impressive 12-0 win away to Centralians Reserves in Alliance Division Two.

Austin Broadbent and Jack Strangeway struck a hat-trick apiece for Clough, who also had Alex Aprcovic (two), Harvey Lockwood and Ashley Woods among the other scorers and they lie eighth in the table with six wins and eight defeats from 14 games.

Littletown’s scheduled West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division game away to PFC was postponed last Saturday.

Littletown have slipped a place to fourth in the table after TVR United defeated Steeton Reserves 9-5.