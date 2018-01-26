Mount Pleasant youngsters treated to day with Terriers

Mount Pleasant Juniors took 40 young footballers to the recent Huddersfield Town Premiership game against West Ham United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mount Pleasant were invited by the Huddersfield Foundation, allowing 40 young players aged between seven and 10 years old, along with 10 coaches, to attend the game.

Despite the Terriers suffering a 4-1 defeat, it did not dampen the mood of the Mount Pleasant Juniors.

Mount Pleasant JFC has been operating as a community club for over a decade and when the opportunity presented itself, the club did not hesitate.

Mount Pleasant Under-10s coach and club secretary Asad Lunat said: “I received details from the Foundation and discussed this with the management team.

“The decision to go was unanimous and we quickly organised the event.

“We are grateful to Huddersfield Town and I know the children loved the day, something they will fondly talk about for years to come.”

Before attending the Premiership match, the Mount Pleasant young players were treated to two hours of intense training delivered by Huddersfield FC Foundation coaches, including warm-up drills, tactics and mini-football.

Under-9s manager, Iman Patel, added: “For many, this was a first time experience and a thoroughly enjoyable one at that. The youngsters and coaches alike learnt a great deal.”

In keeping with the spirit of fostering good relations and maintaining good health, the party walked from the Leeds Road training complex to the John Smith’s Stadium and clocked up counts on their pedometers prior to watching the clash.