Navigation secure victory and extend lead over title rivals

Navigation stretched their lead at the top of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division to seven points after a 2-1 win over AFC Chickenley.

With second placed Linthwaite not in action, Navigation took full advantage to extend their lead with goals from Sam Raymond and Lee Bennett securing victory over bottom side AFC Chickenley, who replied through Tim Clarke.

Mirfield Town climbed up to third spot after winning 4-0 at home to Roberttown Rovers thanks to a Tom Hague brace, plus goals from Chris Meeson and Kyle Walton.

Mount Pleasant moved level with Championship leaders Deighton WMC after thrashing their title rivals 8-1 in a top of the table clash.

It was Deighton’s first defeat of the season but they still have two games in hand on Mount.

Old Bank WMC lie third, a point behind the top two, after Michael Rounding and Sam Womersley netted in a 2-0 win at Ravenswharfe.

Wire Works lie in fifth place following a 6-3 win over Scholes Athletic thanks to doubles from Ben Roach and Daniel Smith plus strikes from Dom Harris and Matthew Cumiskey.

Bottom side Overthorpe Sports Club raced into an early lead at Hanging Heaton Cricket Club through Lee Davey and Corey Schofield, but the hosts hit back to win 9-2 thanks to a Tom Ramsden brace plus efforts from Sam Hetherington, Ryan Rylah, Joe Pygott, Dave Hall, Adam Jordan, Jordan Burland and Rob Mallender.

Division One leaders Battyeford suffered only their second defeat as they were shocked at mid-tabled Birstall St Patrick’s with Kieran Cooper hitting a brace in a 2-0 victory.

Snowdon closed the gap at the top to three points after winning 7-0 at Wike Horse.

Irfan Ali led the way with a double, supported by strikes from James Heeley, Atif Basharat, Jameel Sair, Nathan Lister and Arron Kennedy.

Bunn Darboe netted for St Ignatius but they went down 2-1 to Clifton Rangers Reserves, while Clifton Rangers Athletic earned their first points of the season with a 3-2 triumph at Inter Batley.