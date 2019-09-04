New-look Littletown secure third straight league victory

Littletown recorded a third straight win in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division last Saturday as they overcame Calverley United 3-0.

The home side took a 25th minute through a spectacular overhead kick from Tom Ramsden.

Littletown continued to dominate but were unable to stretch their advantage and Calverley came more into the game after the break and enjoyed their own spell of pressure.

Littletown doubled their lead when Addy Womersley rose to head home an Adam Williams corner and they were then awarded a penalty for handball which striker Scott Lightowler converted to complete a deserved win.

Littletown man-of-the-match was Robert Mallender and victory leaves them third in the table, level on nine points with Farsley Celtic Juniors and Horsforth St Margarets having played a game more.

Littletown earned the derby bragging rights last Wednesday as they recorded a 1-0 win away to Lower Hopton.

It was a much brighter display from the hosts which pleased the Lower Hopton contingent despite defeat.

Hopton have appointed a new manager and can look ahead with more optimism as new players arrive.

Littletown led after just two minutes through man-of-the-match Lewis Boddy.

Both teams went on to waste further chances with Lower Hopton goalkeeper Nick Clark in tremendous form as he denied Littletown further goals.

Hopton are still looking to get off the mark after slipping to a third straight defeat last Saturday when going down 7-2 away to Toller, who secured a second straight league win.

The home side made a bright start and led 2-1 at half-time before going on to dominate after the break.

Toller were two goals up before Liam Royce continued his decent start to the campaign as he pulled one back.

Toller proved too strong though and completed victory as Kamran Khan bagged a hat-trick, Faisal Shabir struck twice, with Brendan Maltby and Luke Hepton also on target.

The remaining Yorkshire Amateur League programme kicks off this weekend.

Stuart McCallum scored a consolation goal as Hartshead suffered a 6-1 defeat at home to West Yorkshire League Division One laders Glasshoughton Rock in last Saturday.

Wyke Wanderers slipped to a fourth defeat in their opening five matches when going down 7-0 at Otley Town.

Hunsworth have lost all six games in Division Two and were hammered 10-0 at home to Leeds Modernians, while Howden Clough fought out a 2-2 draw away to Leeds Modernians.