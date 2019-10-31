Norristhorpe battle back to seal victory and maintain challenge

Norristhorpe maintained their promotion challenge in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Two as they came from behind to beat Morley Town Reserves 3-2.

Victory leaves Norristhorpe a point behind leaders Middletoen Park, having both played six matches, while they have opened up a five point lead on third placed Horsforth St Margarets.

The match was switched to Batley Sports Centre on an afternoon when much of the league programme was decimated by postponements.

It proved another fine contest as Norristhorpe took the lead but a determined spell by the hosts gave Morley Town a 2-1 advantage thanks to goals from Matthew Agar and Tom Hartley.

Morley also missed a number of other chances and this was the signal needed by the visitors to go all out for victory as they went on to score twice more to take the points.

Andy Taft and Lewis Collinson were among the Norristhorpe goal scorers.

Horsforth St Margarets Fourths stayed in contention and also have a game in hand on the top two after they won 4-2 away to Sandal Wanderers.

Defeat leaves Sandal next to bottom and have played up to two matches more than the clubs around them.

Just one game survived in Division Four as St Bedes Reserves and Thornesians Reserves fought out a 3-3 draw.

The draw saw Thornesians double their points tally and move level with second-bottom Batelians, although they remain bottom by virtue of their poor goal difference.

The bottom three sides — who are all level on two points — can take heart as seventh placed Calverley Reserves are only two points ahead.

Mike Dougan, Garry Padgett and Imi Khan were the St Bedes scorers, with Karl Barton, Josh Braddish and an own goal helping Thornesians earn their second draw of the season.

Athletico and Alwoodley fought out a 2-2 draw in the Supreme Division, while Stanley United moved above Littletown into second place following a 3-0 win over Leeds Medics and Dentists.

Horsforth St Margarets Reserves moved above Dewsbury Rangers and are the new Championship leaders following a 6-0 win over Beeston Juniors OB, while PFC earned a 3-0 win at home to Leeds Independent in the only other game to survive.

Just one game in the entire West Yorkshire League programme survived Saturday’s deluge.

Every game in the Premier Division, first second and Alliance Division One was postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

The only game to survive was in Alliance Division Two where Ilkley Town Reserves defeated Kippax Reserves 7-1.

That was enough to move Ilkley into second place, behind leaders East End Park.

Not a single game survived in the Wakefield League.