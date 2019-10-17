Norristhorpe fight back to seal victory but Wakefield League trio suffer defeats

Norristhorpe Reserves recovered from a poor start, which saw them two goals down inside the opening 10 minutes, as they fought back to earn a 4-2 win away to Ealandians Thirds in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Three last Saturday.

Norristhorpe were behind after just 90 seconds as an Ealandians forward capitalised on a defensive slip to race through and his shot was spilled by the visitors goalkeeper.

Norristhorpe were left dazed when another long ball wasn’t dealt with and a powerful finish put Ealandians 2-0 ahead.

Norristhorpe began to pass the ball around and dominated possession for large parts, with Jordan Bradford heading home a corner to pull a goal back.

Norristhorpe were awarded a penalty but Brad Wild’s spot kick was saved by the exceptional Ealandians goalkeeper.

They kept probing and after the Ealandians custodian pulled off two more saves, Mikey Payne’s solo effort levelled matters before half-time.

Norristhorpe made three changes at the break and Zach Wood’s cross-cum-shot beat the goalkeeper to put them ahead.

Norristhorpe created further chances but once again were thwarted by the goalkeeper until James Pederson secured victory when he latched onto a pass through the defence to slot home.

Man-of-the-match was Liam Wright and victory leaves Norristhorpe third in the table with seven points from five games.

n It was a disaappointing afternoon for three local sides in the Wakefield League, who all suffered defeats.

Hanging Heaton went down 3-1 away to Seacroft side Beechwood Santos.

Saul Lee grabbed Hanging Heaton’s goal but they were hampered by the sending off of Ricky Normally and defeat leaves them eighth in the table with one win from their opening four games.

Howden Clough suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Division One leaders West End Terriers, while Overthorpe Sports were beaten 9-3 at home to Snydale Athletic Reserves in Division Two, with Lewis Farrell netting a hat-trick for the visitors, who also had Joss Cambridge (two), Chris Sullivan, Codeanu Liviu and Luke Nelmes on target.