Norristhorpe sides riding high after fine Yorkshire Amateur League victories

Norristhorpe produced a superb away performance as they thrashed Leeds Medics and Dentists fourth team 7-0 in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Three last Saturday.

The game was goalless at half-time but Norristhorpe turned on the style after the break to claim a fifth win of the season which leaves them fourth in the table but just three points behind leaders Shire Academics Reserves.

Dan Gannon converted a penalty, while there was a brace apiece for Danny Mountain and Kyle O’Reilly, with goals from Matthew Tayler and Matthew Potter completing the scoring.

One of the league’s longest serving clubs, Old Batelians, are facing the possibility of losing one of their two teams.

The first team failed to raise a team for their Division One game at Collegians and the club were due to make a decision on the team’s future this week.

Batelians Reserves had looked like fulfilling the first team’s fixture but the league allowed them to play their scheduled Division Five match against local rivals Norristhorpe Reserves.

Although Batelians had plenty of possession, Norristhorpe’s young side hit them quickly on the break and raced into a 4-0 lead.

Gav Saville converted a disputed penalty to put Norristhorpe ahead and Tim Boocock doubled the advantage with a long range effort.

Liam Ramsden lobbed the Batelians goalkeeper for their third and then tapped home a rebound as the home side appeared in control.

Batelians man-of-the-match Michael Smith volleyed home to give his side hope before half-time and Chris Goodair headed home Simon Gledhill cross soon after the break.

Scott Jackson gave Norristhorpe breathing space with their fifth goal before Gledhill replied for Batelians, who were edged out 5-3 in a match which saw James Nicholson produce a man-of-the-match display for Norristhorpe, who are top of Division Five on goal difference.

West End Park won their opening eight matches of the season but have now lost their last three, with their latest set back a 3-1 defeat at Huddersfield Amateurs.