Premier title race goes down to wire as Mirfield Town and Walkers Hounds chase treble

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division title race is going down to the wire with the top three teams separated by just one point with two games each to play.

Current leaders Mirfield Town lead with a superior goal difference but weren’t in action last weekend, but second placed Walkers Hounds missed the chance to go clear at the top after losing 3-2 at AFC Chickenley.

Shaun McDaid (two) and Tim Clarke netted for Chickenley who climbed to sixth place following a sixth win of the season.

Deighton WMC lie in third place but were not in action last Sunday, while reigning champions Linthwaite sit three point off top spot with a game in hand after they beat bottom side Cock of the North 4-2.

Clifton Rangers continued their good form with a 6-3 win over Roberttown Rovers.

Mirfield and Walkers Hounds are both chasing the treble with Town taking on Wellington Westgate in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup semi-final at Overhorpe Sports Club this Sunday, kick off 11am.

Walkers Hounds await the winners in the final having disposed of Linthwaite 3-0 in their semi and they are again without a league fixture this week, as Deighton and Linthwaite look to take advantage.

Deighton entertain Clifton Rangers in their penultimate game of the season, while Linthwaite will aim to keep the pressure on when they host Chickenley.

Mirfield Town, who meet Linthwaite in the Brook Butler Cup semi-final on Sunday April 28, face Wellington and Cock of the North in their remaining Premier Division games.

Walkers Hounds entertain Clifton Rangers and Wellington Westgate in their final two league games and face Wire Works in the Brook Butler Cup semi-final on May 5.

Mount Pleasant were already crowned winners of the Championship and were held to a 1-1 draw at Wire Works last Sunday despite Abdullah Mayat’s goal.

Gary Foley put in a man-of-the-match performance as Birstall Cricket Club progressed to the Heavy Woollen Challenge Trophy final by beating Clifton Rangers Reserves 3-2 in a pulsating game.

Matthew Barrett, Jack McDermott and Taylor Biggins netted for Birstall, who will meet Snowdon in the final.