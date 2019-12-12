Ramsden bags hat-trick as Littletown ease to Terry Marflitt Trophy success

Littletown eased into the next round of the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Terry Marflitt Trophy last Saturday as they thrashed Morley Town 9-0.

of-the-match Tom Ramsden led the way with a hat-trick, while Scott Lightowler, Adam Williams (two), Tim Clark, Nathan McDaid and Matty Bugg also netted to complete the rout.

West End Park were without five regular players and had a striker playing in goal as they bowed out of the Hodgson Cup, losing 7-1 to Wortley.

MoM Jordan Tate bagged four goals, with Ash Birstall adding a brace and Dale McCormack also netting.

Batelians lost a penalty shoot out 5-3 to Centralians after the sides were locked at 2-2 in normal time.

Jak Murphy scored in the top corner within the first minute to put Batley ahead but Centralians pressure told as they equalised in the second half.

James Byrne slotted home to make it 2-1 but Centralians grabbed a second equaliser with the last kick of normal time to take the tie to penalties.

Two Batelians players missed their spot kicks and Centralians scored all five to progress

Littletown Reserves moved 11 points clear at the top of YAML Division Three after they defeated Tingley Athletic Thirds 6-1 to record a seventh win from eight league outings.

Dom Simpson and Austin Broadbent hit a brace apiece, with Lewis Boddy and Joe Rhodes also on target.

Savile United earned their second win to move out of the relegation zone as they defeated Woodkirk Valley Reserves 4-2.

Numan Ali put Savile ahead and although Woodkirk equalised, Adnan Khan and Adil Ravat made it 3-1 at half-time.

Woodkirk pulled a second goal back but Hamzah Taram’s stunning strike from outside the area into the top corner sealed United’s victory.

Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s moved up to fourth place in Division Five thanks to a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Amateur Fourths.

Adam Ibnouzaki (two) and Ben Smith put Rangers 3-0 up at half-time and they added a fourth after the break before substitute Conner Langford completed the scoring.