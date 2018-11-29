Rangers rack up sixth straight win as promotion race hots up

Dewsbury Rangers racked up a sixth straight win in Yorkshire Amateur League Division One as they overcame Alwoodley Reserves 5-3 last Saturday.

Rangers have certainly turned their form around having lost their opening two games and are fifth in the table but just three points behind leaders Amaranth Crossgates.

Aaron Wroe put Rangers ahead after 15 minutes with Rob Smith doubling the advantage.

Alwoodley responded well after the break and scored twice in nine minutes through Jamie Ball’s 25-yard effort and a Steve Dyer goal.

Rangers reacted to the set back and Adam Smith scored after 70 minutes before Gareth Smith restored the two-goal lead two minutes later.

Dyer’s second made it 4-3 but Rangers again reacted strongly and Wroe’s second goal five minutes from time completed victory.

Just three points now separate the top five sides in an intriguing division but Rangers take a break from league action this Saturday as they visit Leeds City Old Boys in the West Riding County FA Trophy.

Littletown ground out a terrific 1-1 draw against Division Two leaders Colton Athletic.

It wasn’t enough to lift Littletown off the foot of the table but it was an encouraging result in their battle for survival.

Littletown are now just two points behind second-bottom Morley Town Reserves, who they meet on Saturday in a crunch clash at the foot of the table.

Norristhorpe consolidated second spot in Division Three, behind 100 per cent leaders New Middleton, as they overcame Morley Town Thirds 7-2.

With New Middleton not in league action this week, Norristhorpe can close the gap on the front runners with victory at Ealandians Thirds.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves slipped to second-bottom in Division Four after suffering a 7-3 defeat away to Morley Amateur.

Adam Cotterhill scored four goals, including a penalty, while Nick Stubley (two) and Mason Spencer were also on target.

Batelians and Savile United maintained their 100 per cent records at the top of Division Five as the joint leaders both recorded comfortable wins.

Batelians racked up their eighth win of the season and have a goal difference of plus 53 following a 12-1 victory away to Thornesians.

Rob Bordman again led the way for Batelians as the much travelled forward bagged another seven goals to his mounting tally.

Rajeb Raja hit a brace, while Bob Hiscox, Jamie Sands and Darren Inman completed the tally.

Savile United earned a 6-0 win away to Leeds Modernians Reserves and remain level on 24 points with Batelians, five ahead of third placed Tyersal Reserves.

Savile United only led 1-0 at half-time but took control after the break to add a further five goals without reply.

Hanzal Teram led the way with a hat-trick, while Jamal Hanif, Frezan Safeer and Iam Safeer Hanzal Teram also netted to complete the win.

West End Park put up a decent fight before slipping to a 3-2 defeat at home to Tyersal.

Tommy McCloughlin and Lewis Oddy were among the Tyersal goal scorers and West End remain back in sixth place with 14 points from 11 games.