Savile United’s title celebrations put on hold after draw with Amateurs

Savile United’s Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five title celebrations were put on hold after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Huddersfield Amateurs last Saturday.

Savile should still claim the crown as they require just a point from their remaining three matches.

Awab Ahmed and Shaahid Patel struck for the leaders but they were pegged back by a Ben Harris brace.

Batelians are the only team who can catch Savile United but they are six points behind and only have two matches remaining.

Batelians boosted their hopes of finishing second with a 3-1 win over St Bedes Academy as Rob Hiscox bagged a brace and Scott Milloy struck.

West end United earned an impressive 4-3 win away to a strong Middleton Park Under-21s.

Jonny Asquith rolled back the years as the 50 year old netted with a 40 yard volley, while Ryan Clegg and Lyndon Well were also among the goal scorers as they earned an 11th win of the season.

Dewsbury Rangers secured a 2-2 draw in a cracking Division One contest against second placed Collegians.

Rangers led at half-time thanks to a 30th minute goal from Arista Llewellyn but Collegians lifted their game and goals from James Coverdale and Scott Kirkbright gave them a 2-1 lead.

Gareth Smith’s 70th minute leveller ensured the spoils were shared and the draw leaves Rangers sixth in the table but with games in hand on the sides directly above them.

Norristhorpe were involved in a thrilling Division Three clash against Farnley Sports.

Norristhorpe led three times in their final game of the season but were pegged back and Farnley struck late on to seal a 4-3 win.

Norristhorpe led 1-0 and then 2-1 at half-time but each time Farnley drew level.

Norristhorpe restored their slender advantage and then saw a penalty crucially saved by goalkeeper Adrian Knott when they were 3-2 ahead.

Farnley took advantage to level once more and then grabbed the winner, with Jordan Lee, Shaun Gill, Danny Sanderson and Lewis Longthorn their goal scorers.

Defeat sees Norristhorpe finish third in the table behind New Middleton and Leeds City Thirds.