Seven-up Liversedge march on at top of Northern Premier League East

Liversedge FC scorer Ollie Fearon.

‘Sedge got off to a perfect start when Nicky Walker fired home inside the second minute.

Ollie Fearon then grabbed his sixth goal of the season six minutes before half-time to give the home side a two-goal advantage at the break, which they held onto until the final whistle.

It has been a perfect response by Liversedge having taken six points from two games with two clean sheets after tasting defeat for the first time this season in their FA Cup tie with Runcorn Linnets last Saturday.

There was no sign of any hangover despite the unavailability issues affecting ‘Sedge with captain Jack Stockdill and striker Joe Walton suspended plus injuries to John Cyrus and Kurt Harris.

Walker opened the scoring with the first attack of the game when the ball fell to him inside the box and he rifled past Dunston’s Liam Connell.

There was a moment of confusion as the linesman flagged for offside, but after a discussion between the officials referee Abid Hussain overruled his assistant.

The game fell flat for a long period of the first half with very few attempts on goals. But with six minutes to go until the break a through ball found striker Gavin Allott and he was unselfish as he decided to pick out Fearon in the middle, who tapped into the bottom right corner.

The home side looked sharp after the break and had a great chance when Ben Atkinson’s cross found the head of Walker, who was unable to find the target.

Fearon almost completed a brace around the hour mark with a jinking run to create space for a shot, but his deft finish was tipped wide by Connell.

And the in-form man possibly should have had his second minutes later when he headed home a Walker corner only to have been adjudged to have fouled his marker in the aerial challenge.

Things went from bad to worse for Dunston when Michael Pearson was dismissed in the 80th minute, picking up his second yellow card for a challenge on ‘Sedge keeper Jordan Porter.

Despite going down to 10 men, UTS started to have their best spell of the game and forced Porter into action for the first time all afternoon as he tipped an Eddie Thomas long shot wide in the 88th minute.