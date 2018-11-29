Snowdon hold nerve to defeat Ravenshwarfe on penalties

Snowdon held their nerve to overcome Ravenswharfe on penalties in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Trophy first round last Sunday.

The sides were locked at 2-2 after normal time, with Ben Smith hitting both goals for Ravenswharfe and Aaron Kennedy replying with one for Snowdon, who progressed after they won the shoot-out 4-2.

Birstall Cricket Club had no such problems reaching the second round as they earned a resounding 11-2 win over Clifton Rangers Athletic.

Liam Madden led the way with a hat-trick, Jack McDermott hit a brace with Gary Foley, Daniel McDaid, Matt Barrett, Johnny Beverley, Joe Hallas and Ryan Kerragher completing the tally.

Abdullah Mayat hit four goals as Mount Pleasant beat an under strength Overthorpe Sports Club 8-1.

Nadeem Seedat, Mo Omar, Adam Rawat and Adam Patel netted Mount’s other goals with Alex Wilson scoring Overthorpe’s consolation.

Wellington Westgate edged out Cock of the North 4-3 in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup thanks to a brace from Dan Russell plus strikes from Dray Marron and Lee Bradshaw.

With Heavy Woollen Premier Division leaders Walkers Hounds not in action last week, Deighton WMC closed the gap at the top to just three points with a 2-2 draw with Linthwaite.

Coron Rowe and Paul Pyke netted for Deighton, who have a game in hand over the leaders.

Adam Brown and Kieran Corley both scored as third placed Mirfield Town won 2-1 at Clifton Rangers and they are two points behind Deighton having also played eight games.

The only top flight game this Sunday sees Wellington Westgate take on Roberttown Rovers on a morning when a number of Heavy Woollen sides fly the flag in the West Riding County Sunday Cup.

Two games took place in the Championship where John McDonald hit the only goal of the game as Battyeford maintained their seventh place with a 1-0 win over Wire Works.

St Ignatius climbed to eighth after Tim Crabb and Max Cocker scored in a 2-1 win at Inter Batley, who stay second-bottom.