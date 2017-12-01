Stephenson on target to secure Lower Hopton’s derby triumph

Lower Hopton secured the derby bragging rights with a 1-0 win over Littletown last Saturday, which helped ease their relegation worries in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division.

Adam Stephenson’s first half goal was enough to seal Hopton’s third win of the season which saw them climb away from the bottom two.

Hopton will look to put further daylight between themselves and the drop zone when they travel to bottom side Wakefield City this Saturday, while Littletown visit second-bottom Britannia Sports.

Hunsworth also claimed their third win in Division One as they earned an impressive 6-2 success away to West Hrton.

Jayne Ali struck either side of the break for West Horton but Hunsworth had a Jack Cooper brace plus Oliver Durkin, Richard Normally, Charlie Taylor and an own goal to thank for their win.

Overthorpe suffered an 8-1 defeat at home to high flying Salts Reserves.

Salts led 6-0 at half-time and had Andy Buguslawskyj to thank for their win as he bagged five goals.

Oliver Hulme, Jonathan Diskin and Ryan Whitfield also netted for Salts, while Tim Clarke bagged Overthorpe’s consolation goal and they remain in sixth place.

Hartshead secured a place in the third round of the West Yorkshire League Cup after holding their nerve to secure a penalty shoot out win over Whitkirk Wanderers.

The sides were level 2-2 after 90 minutes before Hartshead progressed 3-1 in the shoot out.

Hartshead are 11th in the Premier Division table following last season’s promotion and return to league action on Saturday when they entertain high flying Shelley bidding to earn a sixth win of the season.

Howden Clough Reserves bowed out of the West Yorkshire League Trophy, losing 4-3 at home to Robin Hood Athletic Reserves.

Timothy Barton hit a hat-trick and Liam Connolly also struck for Robin Hood.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves earned an impressive 6-3 win away to Hampsthwaite United Reserves as James Action bagged a hat-trick, while Sam Ash, Kai Green and Waqas Iqbal also netted in their fifth win of the season but they remain third-bottom in the standings.