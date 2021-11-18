Supporters getting right behind Liversedge

Liversedge assistant manager Pav Singh (centre).

More than 800 supporters were at the Clayborn Ground last Saturday to see Liversedge claim another higher division scalp when they beat NPL Premier Division side Basford United in the first round proper of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

It was not plain sailing into the second round for the first time in the club’s history as Sedge found themselves two down early on, but they were roared on to complete a thrilling comeback, winning 3-2 thanks to a late Joe Walton goal after Jack Stockdill and Paul Walker had levelled the tie before the break.

And assistant boss Singh believes the fans played a full part in the victory.

He said: “The fans were loud, they were noisy and I think that took us through the game as well.

“It was great for the players to go them at the end and get applause. The atmosphere was brilliant and that will get us through games.

“The players know the fans are coming in week in, week out now and the support is getting bigger. We’re growing as a club and we’ll just keep growing and doing what we’re doing.

“The gaffer and the chairman want to build a community here and I think that’s happening.

“And some of the work the committee men are doing is tremendous.”

On the game itself Singh admitted Basford had given Sedge some problems to solve.

He added: “They had a diamond shape and it gave us a different problem to deal with, but we got through it.

“They’re a decent outfit and let’s not underestimate them, they looked after themselves and their nine, 10 and 11 caused us problems.

“They hit us on the counter quite quickly, but to come back from 2-0 down the character showed by the lads was tremendous. We just kept plugging away and it was just a matter of time and what a way to finish the game.”

Liversedge will now meet another NPL Premier side in Lancaster City at home in the second round with the tie to take place on Saturday, November 27.

They are also through to the third round of the West Riding County Cup after beating Barnoldswick Town 3-0 on Tuesday night with goals from debutant Lewis Whitham, Gavin Allott and Spencer Harris.