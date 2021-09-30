Ten-man Liversedge battle to retain unbeaten league record

Spot on: Ben Atkinson.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men had won all eight of their previous league games ahead of their travel to the north east, although their flow had been interrupted by not playing for 11 days.

They were not at their best, but bringing back a point from a ground where many will find it difficult to win this season was a positive result, especially after they were reduced to 10 men, and they remain four points clear at the top of the table.

With Jack Stockdill shown a straight red card three minutes before half-time it was a battling display in the second period to ensure the unbeaten record stayed intact.

‘Sedge were ahead at the time of the sending off, but were level at the break after Jack Donaghy netted right on the stroke of half-time.

They were forced into something of a rearguard action at times in the second 45 minutes as Hebburn looked to take advantage of their extra man. However, solid defending, backed up by some good goalkeeping from Jordan Porter, saw the side through.

When it was 11 against 11, Liversedge created more chances to score themselves with Ollie Fearon getting in an early effort and Ben Atkinson forcing a save from the home keeper in the first 15 minutes.

Connor Bell hit the post for Hebburn, but it was ‘Sedge that went ahead on the half-hour as they were awarded a penalty that was put away by Atkinson.

The Stockdill red card after his challenge on Olly Martin was deemed dangerous changed the course of the game, but ‘Sedge showed another side to their game with their spirited defence of the point that augurs well for the rest of the campaign ahead.