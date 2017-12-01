Thornhill United climb table after impressive victory over Clough

Thornhill United climbed up to fourth place in Wakefield League Division Two after securing a 5-3 win away to Howden Clough last Saturday.

Thornhill are within striking distance of challenging for promotion as they trail leaders Waterloo by six points with a game in hand.

Thornhill led 2-0 at half-time and although Clough fought back after the break, with Shane Thornton bagging a brace and Joshua Stott also netting, United added a further three goals to seal victory.

Richard Dennison led the way with two goals, while Ryan Collomosse, George Pickles and Luke Teece also scored as United secured an eighth win in 12 games.

AFC Heckmondwike secured a 4-1 win away to Crofton Sports Reserves and they lie second, four points behind Waterloo with two games in hand ahead of Saturday’s top of the table clash.

Andrew Douglas, Simon Moore, Mally Reid and Lee Sykes were the goal scorers as Heckmondwike secured their ninth win in 11 matches to remain in contention.

Dewsbury Westside produced an excellent display to pick up their third win of the season as they thrashed local rivals Overthorpe 12-1.

Victory saw Westside move up to 11th place, while Overthorpe remain third-bottom but with several games in hand on all the sides around them.

Fox and Hounds climbed up to eighth place in Division One as they earned a 4-1 victory away to White Swan to claim a third win of the season.

Craig Bentley and Joseph Hanson bagged a brace apiece for Fox and Hounds, while Regan Fish replied with White Swan’s consolation goal.

Crackenedge suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 6-0 away to Rock Inn in the Premier Division.

Crackenedge had won their opening four league matches but that run came to an end at third placed Rock and defeat leaves them fourth in the table, seven points behind leaders Real Moor with three games in hand.

Crackenedge are flying the Wakefield League flag in the West Riding County Trophy this Saturday when they entertain Mount St Mary’s.

Crown Gawthorpe bowed out of the Jim Callaghan Cup after losing their second round tie 5-2 after extra time away to Ryhill.

Goals from Alex Pickles and Joseph Rhodes ensured the tie ended 2-2 after 90 minutes but it was Ryhill who proved stronger in extra time as they added a further three goals without reply.

Paul Beaumont and Danny Young bagged a brace apiece, while Barry Briden also struck to see Ryhill through to the third round.

Crown, who lie seventh in the Premier Division table, entertain sixth placed Eastmoor this Saturday.