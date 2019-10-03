Thornhill United seal fourth straight win in Wakefield League

Thornhill United maintained their 100 per cent start to the Wakefield League season with a fourth straight victory last Saturday.

United sit top of Division Two as they followed up wins against FC Broadway, Crofton Sports Reserves and New Carlton with a 3-1 triumph over Last Orders.

The sides were level at 1-1 at half-time but Thornhill proved stronger after the break and two further goals sealed their win.

Ryan Laffey bagged a brace, with Daniel Hopley also on target for the early pace setters.

Overthorpe Sports are sixth with two wins and two defeats after they suffered a 4-0 reversal away to Crofton Sports.

Hanging Heaton FC suffered a 4-2 defeat at home to Fieldhead Hospital in the Premier Division.

The team — who were formerly the Fox and Hounds and now play home games at St John Fisher School — lie seventh in the table with one win from their opening three matches.

Craig Bentley and George Porter netted for Hanging Heaton but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat to a Fieldhead side who jumped above them in the table.

Howden Clough lie fifth in Division One with two wins and two defeats from their opening four games.

They slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Great Preston last Saturday with the visitors sealing victory thanks to goals from James Dean, Arron Flint and Josh Compey.