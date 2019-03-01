Title chasing Mirfield Town edge out Chickenley in 13-goal Sunday thriller

Mirfield Town were involved in a 13-goal Sunday morning thriller as they edged out AFC Chickenley 7-6 in the Heavy Woollen League Premier Division.

Town had knocked Chickenley out of both the Heavy Woollen Sunday Challenge Cup and Brook Butler Cup in recent weeks but were made to battle all the way to secure a sixth win of the season.

Victory leaves Mirfield second in the table, five points behind leads Deighton WMC, but with two games in hand.

Shaun McDaid hit a hat-trick for sixth placed Chickenley who also had James Blaine (two) and Dom Karimi on the scoresheet.

Deighton WMC maintained their five point lead at the top after a resounding 8-1 win over bottom side Cock of the North.

Liam Royal led the way with a hat-trick, Gary Price bagged a brace with Kyle Walton, Coron Rowe and Joel Pusey completing the rout. Adam Cooper-Smith netted the visitors consolation.

Scott Lightowler and Matthew Bolton netted for Roberttown Rovers as they drew 2-2 with third placed Walkers Hounds.

Raees Lorgat fired a hat-trick as Mount Pleasant maintained their five point lead at the top of the Championship with a 3-1 win over third place Snowdon.

Birstall Cricket Club came from behind to win 4-3 St Ignatius and remain second.

A hat-trick from Iza Tunkara put St Ignatius in control but a Gary Foley double, plus strikes from Sean Housecroft and Jack McDermott saw the points head to Birstall.

Danny Marshall hit a hat-trick as Overthorpe Sports Club enjoyed a 6-1 win over Battyeford. Andy Bates, Reece Patterson and Elliot Brooke bagged the others with Peter Glover scoring for Battyeford.

Ravenswharfe won 4-1 at home to Inter Batley thanks to a double from Stefan Madden plus strikes from Duane Fascione and Ben Smith. Muhammed Navsarka hit Inter’s consolation.

Wire Works won 6-0 at bottom side Clifton Rangers Reserves thanks to a brace from Jordan McCafferty-Smith plus goals from Nolan St Hilaire, Jack Garrity, Ben Rowland and Niall St Hilaire.

The first Heavy Woollen Challenge Trophy semi-final takes place this Sunday as Battyeford face Snowdon at Overthorpe Sports Club (ko 11am).