Heckmondwike based White Rose All Stars Under-13s reached the Heavy Woollen District FA Secker Cup final with a convincing victory over Morley Glen Juniors.

The team, who play their home games at Heckmondwike Grammar School, are currently flying high in Huddersfield Junior League Division One and are still involved in the League Cup .

The final Secker Cup final will be played on Thursday March 22 at Ossett Albion against Altofts or Ossett Town Juniors.