Unbeaten Liversedge host Droylsden in FA Cup preliminary round tie

Liversedge are back on the FA Cup trail this Saturday when they welcome North West outfit Droylsden to Clayborn looking to maintain their impressive unbeaten start to the season.

Sedge have recruited well in the summer and it appears to be paying dividents as they have taken seven points from their opening three Northern Counties East League Premier Division games.

They edged a seven-goal thriller against Barton Town Old Boys last Saturday.

Joseph Kenny put Liversedge ahead in the first minute and doubled the lead with a 15th minute goal only to see Barton hit back and level before half-time through a Ben Hinchliffe brace.

Alfie Raw put Liversedge ahead with a 63rd minute penalty before a Craig Disley own goal made it 4-2.

Hinchliffe completed his hat-trick six minutes from full-time but it wasn’t enough to prevent Liversedge registering victory.

They followed up with a 1-0 win over Penistone Church on Tuesday night with Joe Walton’s 10th minute goal enough to secure another three points for Jonathan Rimmington’s men.

The Droylsden FA Cup tie provides Liversedge with a step up in class as they face a side who ply their trade alongside the likes of Ossett United, Brighouse Town and Pontefract Collieries.