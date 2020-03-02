Walton fires hat-trick as Liversedge hit Goole for six

Liversedge returned to action in some style last Saturday as they defeated Goole AFC 6-2 in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Sedge had not played for 21 days as the recent bad weather had led to a number of postponed fixtures but they showed no signs of ring rust to get their promotion push back on track.

The Clayborners led 3-0 at half-time thanks to Joe Walton’s third minute opener and a brace by Oliver Fearon.

Walton completed his hat-trick with two more goals after the break, with Mark Simpson capping an excellent all-round performance with Liversedge’s sixth goal.

New signing Jason Wright made his Liversedge debut in goal, while Walton was returning from a recent ankle injury and took his tally to 23 goals for the season — 18 of which have come in the league.

It took Walton less than three minutes to put Liversedge ahead as he latched onto Liam Marsden’s long throw to convert the opening chance.

Marsden then took a free-kick from the right which Paul Walker got on the end of before the Goole defence recovered to clear the danger.

Wright was called into action at the other end when he smothered a Goole chance from a corner but the goalkeeper was struggling to clear the ball downfield, kicking into a fierce wind.

Marsden’s long throws were a constant threat and Walker shot over following another ball into the area.

Liversedge continued to force the pace as the Goole goalkeeper punched another Marsden throw away before the visitors doubled their lead after 14 minutes.

Another Marsden throw into the area wasn’t dealt with and Fearon was on hand to poke home from two yards out for his 15th goal of the campaign.

Good work by Walton created a chance for Michael Bottomley but he shot over, while Fearon’s header was cleared following another Marsden long throw.

When a Goole attack broke down, Liversedge were quick on the counter and the ball was moved to Fearon, who slotted home his second of the game, to put his side 3-0 up inside half an hour.

Although there were no more goals before the break, it took Liversedge less than a minute after the re-start to add a fourth when Walton went round the home goalkeeper and tapped into an empty net.

Jack Hardacre had an effort saved for a corner, which Walker took and Walton headed wide.

Liversedge kept Goole penned in their own half and after further chances went begging, they added a fifth goal when Walker laid the ball off for Walton to complete a deserved hat-trick.

Adam Fowler pulled a goal back for Goole after 63 minutes before Walton gave way for Simpson.

Simpson had only been on the field a matter of minutes when he got on the end of a fantastic through ball from Hardacre to slot into the far corner from 12 yards.

Fowler added a late consolation for Goole but Sedge earned their 14th win of the season.