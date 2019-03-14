Williams on song as Crackenedge secure place in league cup final

Crackenedge booked their place in the Wakefield League Premier Division Cup final as they secured a 4-0 victory away to Crofton Sports on Saturday.

Crackenedge have already won the league title and are through to the West Riding County Trophy semi-final, while they are also still involved in the Jim Callaghan Cup as they chase four trophies.

Adam Williams led the way with a brace, with Tim Clarke and Nathan McDaid also on target as Crackenedge secured a comfortable semi-final win.

They will meet the winners of this Saturday’s semi-final between Beechwood Santos and Durkar.

Overthorpe Sports secured a 3-2 Premier Division victory over Fox and Hounds to maintain their hopes of a top three finish.

Fox and Hounds trailed 2-0 at half-time and despite goals from Connor Gissing and Joseph Hanson, they were unable to prevent defeat which leaves them second-bottom.

Howden Clough will clinch the Division Two title on Saturday if they avoid defeat away to second placed Great Preston, who had an emphatic 12-1 win away at FC Broadway last Saturday.

Lower Hopton suffered a 2-0 defeat away to TVR United in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division.

Victory saw TVR close to within four points of leaders Golcar United but they have played a game more and they are due to visit third placed Littletown this Saturday.

Goals from Ashiq Iqbal and Asif Iqbal secured TVR’s victory.

Littletown’s scheduled game against bottom side Lepton Highlanders was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Beck Lane.

Littletown are third, nine points behind TVR with four games in hand and must win Saturday’s crunch clash if they are to maintain their slim hopes of catching Golcar, who they trail by 13 points with three games in hand.

Littletown have seven league games remaining, including a home game against Golcar next month, but in reality would probably need to win them all if they are to overhaul the Huddersfield side.

Littletown are also through to the Premier Division Cup semi-final when they meet Lower Hopton at Liversedge FC on April 24.

Hartshead Reserves suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Robin Hood Athletic Reserves in West Yorkshire League Alliance Division One last Saturday.

The league programme was decimated by bad weather with a number of games postponed and Hartshead were the only local side in action.

Stuart Kiltie forged a brace but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat as third placed Robin Hood secured victory thanks to a Timmy Barton hat-trick.

Defeat leaves Hartshead 10th in the table.