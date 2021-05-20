Bookings now live for Girls Golf Rocks programme

Coaching takes place a Girls Golf Rocks event at Seaton Carew Golf Club in 2017.

The participation programme, run by England Golf and the Golf Foundation and led by PGA-qualified coaches, is specifically designed to promote the game as a fun and friendly experience for young girls new to the sport.

Although primarily aimed at participants in the seven to 14 age bracket, Girls Golf Rocks is open to all girls aged five to 18.

With nearly 200 clubs spread over 35 counties taking part in 2021, there is a wide range of Girls Golf Rocks venues to choose from – and sign-up couldn’t be easier.

To join the fun, visit the Girls Golf Rocks website and follow the simple registration instructions.

Coaching will take place in two six-week blocks at various times between June and October at a cost of £35 per block. Some clubs are also running free taster sessions in advance of the main programme.

After Covid-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the 2020 programme, the initiative is back with renewed energy and optimism for 2021.

Lauren Spray, England Golf’s women and girls in golf manager, said: “We’ve had amazing success with Girls Golf Rocks in the past and we’re looking to make up for lost time in 2020 by having double the fun in 2021.

“This is a great way for girls to come along and try golf, make new friends and have fun in a totally safe environment.

“We’re asking everyone to spread the word to family and friends and help introduce the wonderful game of golf to as many young girls as possible.”

Martin Crowder, head of development for the Golf Foundation, said: “We are delighted to announce the fantastic Girls Golf Rocks programme again this summer after the last year.

“We are all well aware of how inspiring this can be for young girls who want to try a new, very healthy and social activity in the beautiful natural setting of a golf course. I am sure many new families to the game will be similarly excited.

“The PGA-qualified coaches taking part will ensure new girls are given the best possible start in the game, as part of a fun learning group where they can make good friends, gaining the playing skills of golf and also valuable life skills that can be used in their wider lives.”

The programme is now in its fifth staging and has helped introduce over 5,000 girls to the sport.

All golf clubs and facilities taking part this year have achieved the England Golf SafeGolf accreditation, giving parents and guardians added peace of mind and allowing new recruits to enjoy themselves in a fun and secure environment.

In 2019, 112 facilities across England signed up to make Girls Golf Rocks a runaway success.

This year a record number of venues across England will be involved in the biggest girls’ coaching programme in the country.

As always, England Golf and the Golf Foundation have teamed up to provide marketing tools, resources and coach-funding for clubs taking part.

The emphasis on the lessons is for the girls to learn the fundamentals of the game, have fun with their friends in a comfortable and relaxed setting without too much focus on the coaching and competitive elements of the game.

The lessons will take the girls through all the basics of golf, culminating in a final session on the course where they can put into practice all they have learned from their PGA coach.

The aim of Girls Golf Rocks is to boost participation numbers and address for the long-term the disparity in numbers between girls and boys playing the game.

While qualified PGA professionals will lead the sessions, Girls Golf Rocks will also encourage current girl golf club members to act as peer role-models and assist in the delivery at each club by becoming programme ambassadors.

In 2019, 166 girl ambassadors helped support the sessions and ensured it was the most successful campaign to date.