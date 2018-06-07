Gomersal climb table after impressive win over Batley

Gomersal moved up to fourth place in Allrounder Bradford League Championship One after they defeated Batley by four wickets after a fine all-round effort last Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Chris Rhodes (4-17) and Richard Wear (3-63) combined well to help dismiss Batley for 156.

Joe Duffy continued his good form with an unbeaten 44 and captain Graham Hilton made 33 as Gomersal secured victory despite Huzaifah Patel claiming 3-28 for Batley.

Gomersal are 12 points behind new joint leaders Wrenthorpe and Undercliffe.

Wrenthorpe were a team in a hurry as they brushed aside second-bottom Hartshead Moor by eight wickets.

Hartshead soon regretted their decision to bat first as Jonathan Rudge (6-26) and Awais Ejaz (4-25) skittled them out for just 52.

Michael Donnelly made 31 as Wrenthorpe took just 16.1 overs to complete victory.

Morley dropped five points behind the top two, after having their unbeaten record ended by Undercliffe.

Morley had the hosts in trouble at 25-3 but a fourth-wicket partnership of 152 between Fahid Rehman (98) and overseas player Khalid Usman (56) changed the course of the game.

When the partnership was finally broken, it sparked a collapse which saw the last seven wickets fall for 24 runs as they were bowled out for 201.

Sanga Cooray claimed 4-37 while fellow spinner David Nebard finishing with 3-70.

Cooray launched the Morley innings with a series of lofted drives in his 37, but the pick of the Morley batsman was Richard Jubb with 62.

Morley’s middle-order batting fell away as spinner Usman (3-31) and seamer Michael Kelsey (3-29) helped bowl the previous leaders out for 162 to lose by 39 runs.

Bottom-team Ossett are still searching for the first win after losing a tight game with Hunslet Nelson.

Opener Mark Murphy top scored with 29 as Nelson found the going tough when batting first and were bowled out for 132, with all-rounder Joe Finnigan pick of the Ossett bowling with 3-31.

New signing Oliver Newton (42) battled hard for Ossett but lacked effective support as his side were bowled out for 123 in reply.

Nelson captain Will Stiff played a key role in his side’s success with 5-24, while left-arm spinner Danny Cross claimed 3-40.

Pudsey Congs edged to a one-wicket win over Bankfoot.

Opener James Ford (71) was the key to Congs’ successful pursuit of Bankfoot’s 183 all out, but they also needed a valuable 24 not out from tail ender Jamie Allen to see them over the line after Arsaam Malik (3-31) and Jawad Waheed (3-32) threatened to save Bankfoot from defeat,

Veteran spinner Mushtaq Ahmed turned another game Baildon’s way with a spell of 6-31 in their 29-run win at Yeadon.

Opener James Todd (54) and Muhammad Naveed (45) shared a 105-run third-wicket stand, before Yeadon’s last eight wickets fell for 39 as they slid to 156 all out in reply to Baildon’s 185.