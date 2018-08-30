Gregersen falls short of century in Birstall suffer defeat in high scoring clash

There was not much joy for local sides in Bradford League Championship Two last Saturday as Birstall, Liversedge and Spen Victoria all suffered defeats.

Carlton made the division’s highest score as they compiled 308-7 against Birstall.

Scott Douglas led the way with a sparkling knock of 128 which included four sixes and 18 fours and was joined in a second-wicket stand of 189 by Daniel White who was dismissed three runs short of a century.

Dylan Kotze’s unbeaten 41 pushed the total past 300.

Birstall made a good fist of their reply but were bowled out for 268.

Peter Gregersen led the way with a fine knock of 98, while Rishy Limbechaya (57) kept up the chase, but the task proved too great for their side.

Wakefield St Michaels maintained their charge towards promotion with victory over Liversedge.

St Michael’s are just five points behind leaders Keighley but have a game in hand, which is away to Altofts this Saturday.

Liversedge were bowled out for 174 when they batted first as tailender Wasim Khaliq (57) top scored with Graham Winn (39) and Samar Farooq (31no) chipping in with useful runs, as Ismail Patel (4-24) and Junaid Delair (3-46) impressed for the home side.

Opener Mark Atkinson continued his good form with 74 while Charith Cooray hit an unbeaten 48 and Alex Leyshon (35) as St Michael’s cruised to an eight-wicket win.

Liversedge are bottom of the table, 10 points behind Spen Victoria, who suffered a six-wicket defeat to Brighouse — the only side who will be relegated from Championship Two after playing unregistered players in a number of games earlier this season.

Quadratullah Azizi set up the Brighouse victory as he claimed 5-27 and Spen were bowled out for 136, with Louis Grant (41)top scoring.

Overseas player Deron Greaves (47) and captain Sohail Hussain (35no) guided Brighouse to their target.

Keighley avenged their Jack Hampshire Cup final defeat to Bowling Old Lane with a six wicket win which keeps them top.

Crossbank Methodists produced a spirited display but it wasn’t enough to prevent an 87-run defeat to Conference promotion chasers Adwalton.

Victory leaves Adwalton level on 273 with Azaad in second place, with leaders Jer Lane 22 points ahead.

Opener Josh Bennett set the tone for Adwalton’s win as he struck an unbeaten 112, including seven sixes and 10 fours as they posted a total of 329-4.

Bennett was joined in a fourth-wicket stand of 118 by Tom Lindsay (73) before Vinit Patel hit a rapid 60 not out.

Opener James Lord led a spirited Crossbank reply as he made a fine 101.

His innings contained a six and 19 fours and he was joined in a seventh-wicket partnership of 125 by James Abbott (68) as they were restricted to 242-8.

Jer Lane took a huge step towards promotion as they defeated Heckmondwike and Carlinghow by nine wickets.

Raqeeb Younis hit his fourth century of the season as Jer Lane comfortably chased down the Heckmonwike total of 199.

Younis struck four sixes and 14 fours as he made 106 and has now scored 805 runs this season.

He was joined in an unbroken second-wicket stand of 127 by Tom Watson (78no).

The Heckmondwike innings was dominated by Usman Qureshi, who made 74 with Amjid Khan (5-66) and Gurdev Singh (4-32) leading the Jer Lane bowling attack to set up their win.