Hanging Heaton overcome Bracebridge to reach ECB National T20 Finals Day

Hanging Heaton are planning for one of the biggest days in the club’s history after reaching the Vitality ECB National T20 Finals Day.

The Bennett Lane side recorded an impressive 72-run win over Lincolnshire Premier League outfit Bracebridge Heath last Sunday.

They will now travel to the County Ground in Derbyshire for finals day on Sunday September 16.

Hanging Heaton will face either Penzance or Roffey of the Sussex Premier League in their semi-final (start 2.45pm).

The other semi sees Nantwich take on Swardeston, of the East Anglian Premier League.

Heaton were asked to bat first and having dodged several heavy showers in a delayed start, they managed to put Bracebridge Heath under pressure.

Captain Gary Fellows led the way with a fine innings of 61.

His 50 came off 31 balls in 48 minutes and his innings included nine fours before falling to a catch from Alex Willerton off the bowling of Will Carter.

Nick Connolly, batting in the middle order, made an important 38 off 26 balls including four sixes and a four.

The Hanging Heaton total was boosted to 186-8 as 19 runs were scored off the last over, with James Keen hitting a six and a four.

David Stiff had Bracebridge opener Paul Cook caught by Callum Geldart for nought as he began with a wicket maiden before opening partner Josh Holling claimed two wickets in his first over as the Lincolnshire Premier League champions-elect slipped to 4-3.

When Stiff had Kit Spence caught by Joe Fraser for four, the home side were 6-4 and Heaton had one foot in finals day.

Carter, who earlier claimed 3-34, offered some resistance as he top scored with 52 but although support came from James Kimber (29no), Bracebridge were dismissed for 114.

Left-armer Holling finished with 3-18, while spin bowler Geldart took 2-31 to steer Heaton to finals day.

Hanging Heaton will receive first class treatment by the ECB and will be put up in a hotel the night before the game and invited to a gala dinner.