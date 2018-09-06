Heavy Woollen Cup is found in Pontefract Museum

The Heavy Woollen Cup has been found today (Thursday) following an appeal by the competition committee.

The cup for England’s oldest cricket competition had gone missing and despite extensive enquiries as to its whereabouts, was unable to be found.

Appeals via social media led to somebody stating they had seen the cup in the unusual location of Pontefract Museum and phone calls from competition secretary Sue Roberts confirmed they had the trophy on display.

The cup will be returned to the competition committee in due course.

Hanging Heaton were presented with a replica glass memento following last Sunday’s victory over New Farnley.

The competition was first played for in 1883 when Heckmondwike defeated Dewsbury and Savile in the final and is regarded as the oldest club competition in world cricket, with only The Ashes deemed older.