Holders Woodlands begin Heavy Woollen Cup defence with Kirkburton trip

Woodlands will begin their defence of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup with a first round trip to Kirkburton on Sunday April 22

Woodlands inflicted a three-wicket win over Huddersfield League side Hoylandswaine in last season’s final to win the famous trophy for the second time in three seasons.

Hoylandswaine, who have lost in the last three finals, have been paired away at fellow Huddersfield League side Skelmanthorpe.

Crossbank Methodists, who enter the competition for a second season, visit the picturesque Cawthorne, who are understood to be one of the clubs under consideration to stage the 2018 final.

Yorkshire Premier League Champions Hanging Heaton will host Rastrick, Gomersal visit Huddersfield League Scholes, Spen Victoria entertain South Yorkshire outfit Whitley Hall, East Bierley visit Wrenthorpe, while Bradford League Scholes will travel to Methley in a battle of the two sides promoted to the Premier Division last season.

Morley will travel to Barkisland, while Ossett entertain Altofts and Wakefield Thornes face a trip to Treeton.

Moorlands, Birstall and Townville have received byes to the second round.

The Crowther Cup second team competition has attracted 19 clubs for the coming season, meaning there will be three first round ties to be played on Sunday May 15.

East Bierley visit Townville, Wakefield Thornes host Hoylandswaine and Methley entertain Huddersfield League side Scholes, with the remaining 13 clubs receiving byes to the second round.

HW Cup first round draw (ties to be played on Sunday April 22): Shepley v Elsecar, Scholes H/L v Gomersal, Treeton v Wakefield Thornes, Kirkburton v Woodlands, Spen Victoria v Whitley Hall, Cawthorne v Crossbank Methodists, Barkisland v Morley, Ossett v Altofts, Wrenthorpe v East Bierley, Hanging Heaton v Rastrick, Buttershaw St Pauls v New Farnley, Methley v Scholes B/L, Skelmanthorpe v Hoylandswaine. Byes: Townville, Moorlands, Birstall.

Crowther Cup first round (May 15): Townville v East Bierley, Wakefield Thornes v Hoylandswaine, Methely v Scholes HL. Byes: Shepley, Moorlands, Whitley Hall, Ossett, Woodlands, Hanging Heaton, New Farnley, Buttershaw SP, Wrenthorpe, Morley, Cawthorne, Scholes B/L, Birstall.