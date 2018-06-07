In form Haynes hits century and steers Birstall to victory over Liversedge

Birstall claimed a fourth win of the season as they moved fourth in Allrounder Bradford League Championship Two after inflicting a 10-wicket defeat on Liversedge last Saturday.

Birstall did not begin their season until the first week in May but have already signalled their intentions to mount a promotion tilt and they have a game in hand on leaders Keighley and Buttershaw St Pauls, who are just a point above them in third place.

All-rounder Josh Haynes maintained his terrific form as he followed up his match-winning haul of six wickets in the previous game against Buttershaw with a century and three wickets as his side overwhelmed second-bottom Liversedge.

Haynes took 3-44 as Liversedge were bowled out for 183, as Will Atkin top scored with 47.

Haynes followed up by hitting four sixes and 11 fours in an unbeaten 106 as he joined Eric Austin (66no) in posting an unbroken opening stand of 184 to ensure Birstall claimed maximum points.

There was a tense finish at Hopton Mills, where Buttershaw St Paul’s scrambled a one-wicket win.

St Paul’s looked to be heading for defeat when they collapsed to 52-6 in response to Hopton’s score of 163, but wicketkeeper Jamie Robson and Jonathan Burston led the fightback.

They added 94 with the seventh wicket with Robson smashing 69 from 53 balls, including two sixes and six fours.

Burston batted patiently for his 34 before being dismissed with one run needed.

The last-wicket pair scrambled the winning run despite the fine efforts of Michael Carroll (5-43) and Umar Abbas (4-50).

Ashley Mackereth had earlier top scored with 40 for Mills, while Amer Ayoub (5-70) and spinner Ben Platt (3-31) were pick of the Saints bowlers.

Spen Victoria were bowled out for 126 and suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Carlton.

Nick Busby (3-26) and Arman Hussain (3-31) were the best of the Carlton bowlers while opener Daniel White hit an unbeaten 61 to guide them to their modest target despite Michael Flathers impressing for Spen with 5-34.