Moorlands finish season on a high by beating Delph

Moorlands rounded off their Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership season in style as they overcame Delph and Dobcross by 59 runs last Saturday.

Victory saw Moorlands finish a place above Delph in the final league standings having won 11 of their 26 matches.

Moorlands batted first after a delayed start due to rain but they found the going tough.

Opener Andrew Fortis made 31 from 61 balls, including six fours, while number seven batsman Andrew Walker top scored with 38 from 69 balls as the home side were dismissed for 123 in 37 overs.

Umer Yaqoob (4-36), Wasim Qasim (3-49) and Xander Selby (3-18) chipped in with key wickets.

Nicky Smith had Nathan Jones caught by David Bolt for a 13-ball duck and it set the tone for the Delph reply.

Darrell Sykes went on to claim 6-21 from nine overs, while Walker picked up 3-13 from 13 overs as the Lancashire visitors were bowled out for 64 in 27 overs.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers signed off their Premiership status with a five wicket defeat away to Scholes.

Daniel Broadbent (37), Mohammad Suleman (30), Jamie Hardcastle (26) and Tim Orrell (23) contributed to the Parish total of 173 all out, which saw five Scholes bowlers pick up two wickets each.

John Anderson struck 54 in reply, while a brisk 33 not out by Archie Greaves saw Scholes ease to victory in 23.5 overs.