Abu-Rezeq wins fifth successive Dewsbury 10K

Jordanian athlete Mohammad Abu-Rezeq celebrated winning the Dewsbury 10K for the fifth year in a row last Sunday.

The Altrincham runner led all the way to finish in 29 minutes 42 seconds, well clear of last year’s runner-up, Ethiopian Paralympian Wondiye Fikre (Leeds City), who was second in 31:02.

In third place was Scott Hinchcliffe (Penistone Footpath Runners) in 32:01.

Winner of the women’s race was the 2016 champion Charlene Thomas (Wakefield) in 34:50 with Sharon Barlow (Harrogate) second in 35:41 and Tracy Millmore (Birtley) third in 36:03.

An impressive field of 1,242 runners competed in the race, organised by Dewsbury Road Runners, on the out and back course from Dewsbury to Birstall Smithies.

Race director Bernard Disken. of Dewsbury Road Runners. said: “I would like to thank Dewsbury Sports Centre, 12th Dewsbury Guides, Kirklees Highways, St John Ambulance, Raynet radio network and Green Light Traffic Management without whom the race would not happen.”

The race was sponsored by Disken and Co Solicitors, Ice Valley (Shepley Spring) and SMK Sports (Elland), while Martin House children’s hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance will benefit from theb race.