Batley Ladies aim to end hockey season on a high with derby win

Batley Ladies suffered a third straight defeat in Yorkshire Hockey Association Division Four North last Saturday as they went down 2-1 at home to Adel Fourths.

Since recording a hugely impressive win away to City of York on February 23, when Batley travelled with only eight players, the side have suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Pickering and a 3-0 loss away to Harrogate.

They were looking to bounce back against a Leeds Adel side who started the day two places above them in the league.

The teams were pretty evenly matched, with both sides getting plenty of attack.

Batley were the first to drive the ball through and win a penalty corner.

Two false starts meant that Adel were left with only two defenders when the corner was finally taken.

The scramble in front of goal allowed more Adel players to join the fray but when the ball fell to Gemma Needham, she slotted home to put Batley ahead.

Adel were quick to respond, taking the attack to Batley, working the ball through.

A strong hit into the Batley circle was deflected neatly over Helen Langwick who couldn’t prevent it going into the net as Adel equalised.

Batley were straight back on the attack and the game was end to end with chances to both sides.

Just before half-time, Adel were award a penalty corner which they capitalised on, having more players than Batley and found the back of the net again to edge them in front at the break.

The second half saw more end to end play with Batley trying to find an equalising goal and Adel striving to pull further ahead.

It wasn’t to be for Batley though as more attacks were broken down by the Adel defence and they didn’t capitalise on further chances.

Adel looked dangerous in the second half on attack but weren’t able to put any more goals past Langwick.

The game ended 2-1 to Adel which leaves Batley seventh in the table as they head into their final match of the season aiming to end on a high when they take on local rivals Cleckheaton at Heckmondwike Grammar School.

Batley defeated their neighbours 1-0 when the sides met in November and Cleckheaton are currently bottom of the table with only one win all season.