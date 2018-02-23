Birstall youngsters are boxing clever as Sutherland and Avis seal debut wins

The training Cave Boxing Gym, based in Birstall, competed at their first bouts when they took four youngsters to a show in Hull last Friday.

Jack Sunderland had eight fights as a professional between 2010 to 2013, winning five and losing two, while earning a draw against Jake Dyer in Peterborough in his last bout.

Sunderland, from Drighlington, is helping coach youngsters at The Training Cave, which is based at Carr Mills Business Centre, Bradford Road, in Birstall, along with Chris Ineson and Steven Auty.

Sunderland took four boxers to the City of Hull Boxing Club show when they produced some impressive displays.

Brandon Brearley and Brandon Hanson competed in skills bouts, which are not scored, but gained some valuable experience.

Ben Sutherland accepted a fight the night before and produced an excellent display to win by unanimous decision on his debut.

Sutherland boxed well and gave his opponent two standing eight counts during an impressive second round display and went on to claim victory in his first outing.

Harry Avis also made his debut, against a more experienced boxer who had already taken part in four bouts, winning two and losing two.

Avis boxed brilliantly and won by unanimous decision.

The training Cave offer Under-14s boxing sessions, aimed at children aged nine to 13 years old on, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, between 5.30pm to 6.45pm.

Training is priced £3 per session or £8 per week, which includes three sessions.