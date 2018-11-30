Bowls section celebrate after double title success

Hanging Heaton Cricket Club’s Bowling Section held their end of season presentation evening last Wednesday when 90 per cent of the bowlers who represented the club were present.

Three of the club’s high calibre veterans bowlers were battling serious health issues, while a further three bowlers passed away between January and April, which affected the club’s ability to be as competitive as in previous seasons.

The club still fielded 11 teams in eight different leagues with the Heavy Woollen Monday Afternoon League team winning the Division One title for a third successive year and won the knock-out cup for a second time, while they retained the Wakefield Saturday League Division One title.

There were overall league average winning performances from John Stocks, who won all 18 of his games in North Kirklees Vets Division One and Spen Valley Vets League, and Malcolm Preston (North Kirklees Vets Division Two).

Prizes were presented to club average winners John Stocks, Alison Stocks, Malcolm Preston, David Armitage and Stephen Hall.

Chris Mordue was congratulated on winning the All England Individual Men’s competition, while bowls chairman Malcolm Preston thanked secretary, Christine Lamb for her sterling work.

The club are looking for additional bowlers, particularly veterans qualified (minimum age 60) and anyone interested can contact Malcolm on 07846 255854.