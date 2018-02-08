Cleckheaton diver Lois in England squad for Commonwealth Games

CLECKHEATON diver Lois Toulson has been selected in England’s 13-strong squad to compete at the Commonwealth Games to be held in Australia in April.

Toulson won the 2018 British Diving Championships in the women’s 10m platform in Plymouth last month and will now be joining Team England for the first time.

The European champion and world silver medallist in the mixed 10m platform synchronised event said:“I feel very honoured to be selected for my first Commonwealth Games, and I am looking forward to representing Team England out in Australia.

“I’ve had a good start to the year, holding on to my title at the British Diving Championships last month, so I’m feeling good about the Gold Coast. Hopefully I can keep that momentum going and put in some strong performances in April.”#

England has selected 13 divers who will compete for ‘Team and Country’ in Australia.

England have previously won 67 medals in diving at the Commonwealth Games, including 27 gold and topped the diving medal table at Glasgow 2014.

Although Toulson will be among a number of divers competing at her first Commonwealth Games, the 13-strong team already has nine Commonwealth medals between them.

England’s diving team leader, Kim White, said: “The announcement shows we have a very strong team for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. We’ve got a good mix of experienced athletes as well as some younger divers.

“We had a great British Diving Championships in Plymouth last month and I’m confident we’ll see some good performances on the Gold Coast. Hopefully we can build on our previous Commonwealth Games success and bring home a few medals from the four days of diving.”

Three-time Commonwealth champion, reigning world champion and double Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley will be returning to the Commonwealth stage as he headlines Team England’s diving squad for the Games.

Daley will be competing alongside Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth champions Alicia Blagg and Chris Mears, along with Toulson’s fellow British Champions Matthew Dixon and Jack Haslam.

City of Sheffield diver, Jack Haslam secured his place on Team England when he took the 3m springboard title at the British Championships and will be competing along-side his brother Ross.

Team England will send a team of around 600 athletes and staff in what in the largest team to represent the nation in an overseas sporting event.

The team will compete in 18 sports, including 38 para medal events.

Sarah Winckless, Chef de Mission for Commonwealth Games England, said: “In this group we certainly have the experience and talent to achieve some great performances and I can’t wait to see them in action in Australia. It gives me great pleasure to see that their dedication and focus has led them to being a key part of our team in the Gold Coast.”