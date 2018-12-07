Coates produces excellent display to claim Spen Winter Sweep bowls victory

Spen Victoria Winter Sweep round seven winner Gareth Coates receives his prize from Kevin Wood.
Gareth Coates won the seventh leg of the Spen Victoria Winter Sweep competition, defeating Ash Tattersley 21-17 in the final last Saturday.

Coates had been beaten at the semi-final stage the previous week but overcame Anthony Rukin to reach the final.

Tattersley got a pair at the first end, only to then concede three twos to go 6-2 behind.

The jack changed hands frequently over the next few ends but Coates kept just ahead at 9-5 only for Tattersley to then put together a seven break to move into a 12- 9 lead,

Coates stopped the rot with a pair, but then conceded the next three singles as Tattersley moved 15-11 ahead and looked in a strong position to win his second sweep in three weeks.

Coates showed his resilience to put together an eight break and turn the game to lead 19-15.

Tattersley managed a couple of singles, but Coates finished the game off with a pair at the 29th end to seal a 21-17 success.

Coates had overcome Rukin, making his first semi-final appearance, 21-15 in the last four, while Tattersley defeated Josh Mordue 21-7 in his semi.

Spen Victoria Winter Sweep

Week Seven Results

Preliminary round: Neil Simpson 21, Colin Scorah 12; Derek Hewitt 21, Paul Burke 18; Gordon Bradford 19, Lorraine Hirst 21; Chris Mordue 16, Mitch Toth 21; Adam Ward 21, Chris Bly 14; Mark Regan 21, Paul Holt 11.

First round: Andy Gallagher 21, Alan Forest 2; Duncan Reeves 7, Andy Thornton 21; Frank Griffin 21, Suzy Ladbrooke 18; Anthony Rukin 21, Mally Fowler 16; Jack Dyson 14, Paul Morgan 21; Gareth Coates 21, Garry Walker 10; Tony Riley 16, Gary Wike 21; Mark Connelly 21, Thomas Scorah 18; Josh Mordue 21, Bailey Rice 5; Danny Teale 21, Kevin Wood 11; Marc Armitage 21, Karen Hill 15; Andy Smith 11, Kez Smith 21; Ash Tattersley 21, Andy Taylor 8; Neil Simpson 21, Derek Hewitt 15; Lorraine Hirst 21, Mitch Toth 12; Adam Ward 20, Mark Regan 21.

Second Round: Andy Gallagher 21, Andy Thornton 20; Frank Griffin 6, Anthony Rukin 21; Paul Morgan 6, Gareth Coates 21; Gary Wike 21, Mark Connelly 18; Josh Mordue 21, Danny Teale 20; Marc Armitage 11, Kez Smith 21; Ash Tattersley 21, Neil Simpson 10; Lorraine Hirst 13, Mark Regan 21.

Quarter-Finals: Andy Gallagher 12, Anthony Rukin 21; Gareth Coates 21, Gary Wike 11; Josh Mordue 21, Kez Smith 15; Ash Tattersley 21, Mark Regan 14.

Semi-Finals: Anthony Rukin 15, Gareth Coates 21; Josh Mordue 7, Ash Tattersley 21.

Final: Gareth Coates 21, Ash Tattersley 17.