Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway offer free sessions as part of Kirklees lifestyle initiative

Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway Club will be taking part in the Kirklees initiative ‘Try it, Like it, Do it, this Saturday.

The scheme is part of Kirklees Council’s drive to encourage people to take up an active and healthy lifestyle.

As part of the initiative Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway Club will be running free coaching sessions each Saturday morning from April 6.

Sessions for youngsters from the age seven to 16 years old are from 10.30am to 11.30am followed by sessions open to all over 16 from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Participants will receive full coaching in all aspects of the sport including fitness training.

Club administrator Justin Naylor explained “We are delighted to be part of the Kirklees project. We can offer great opportunities to anyone wishing to get into competition.

“Cycle speedway is a great family sport where mum, dad and the kids can all take part and it leads to a healthier lifestyle.

“We have riders of all ages up to almost 70 years old who successfully compete at various levels all over the country.”

Heckmondwike Cycle Speedway Club’s loan bikes and helmets are available for use but participants should wear suitable clothing including long sleeved tops, long trouser bottoms, gloves and trainers.

Anyone wanting further information shouldcontact Justin Naylor on 07799 367370 or email jusycom@yahoo.co.uk. Alternatively just turn up at a Saturday morning session, which takes place at the club’s Firth Park base, Union Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0hh.

Further details of training sessions, events and details of the club can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/heckmondwikecyclespeedway