Home bowler Teale secures Spen Winter Sweep victory

Danny Teale secured victory on Week 15 of the Spen Winter Sweep last Saturday defeating Andy Thornton 21-16 in the final of the penultimate round of the regular competition.

With final 32 spots up for grabs, the competition was fierce and there were surprise early exits for Chris and Josh Mordue along with Mark Regan and Ash Tattersley, leaving the field wide open.

Spen home bowlers Gareth Coates and Teale met in the semi-final, while home bowler Andrea Buckley also reached the last four where she met Cumbria’s Andy Thornton.

Buckley had bowled superbly to knock out Josh Mordue, Regan and Duncan Reeves in the previous rounds but Thornton stormed into an early 7-2 lead.

Once Buckley had the jack, she turned the game with eight consecutive ends and a break of 11 to lead 13-7.

Thornton replied with a break of 10 to move 17-13 ahead before closing the game out 21-14.

Coates and Teale produced a cracking second semi-final.

Coates took an 8-3 lead before Teale won 10 of the next 12 ends to move 14-11 ahead.

Points were exchanged off each other’s jacks and the scores were locked at 18-18.

Two singles for Coates put him in control but Teale levelled at 20-20 and earned the point he needed to seal victory and reach the final.

Teale secured five pairs in the first eight ends of the final to have Thornton in trouble at 11-2.

Thornton fought back to 17-10 and then added a couple of pairs in consecutive ends.

Teale replied with a brace of his own and although Thornton pulled it back to 19-16, the Spen man had bowled superbly all day and wasn’t going to let his lead slip and a couple of singles saw him over the line at 21-16.

Week 15 Results

Prelim Round: Gordon Bradford 6 Kez Smith 21, Malcolm Wensley 21 Andy Taylor 13, Derek Hewitt 21 Chris Ellis 17, Chris Bly 21 Mally Fowler 14, Gareth Coates 21 Dave Gwilliam 5, Neil Slattery 20 Adam Ward 21, Tony Riley 21 Paul Holt 14, Sarah Edmondson 21 Paul Burke 17

First Round: Andrea Buckley 21 Josh Mordue 9, Neil Simpson 11 Mark Regan 21, Duncan Reeves 21 Garry Walker 20, Ash Tattersley 14 Ben Gloag 21, Andrew Gallagher 21 Warren Wilson 11, Karen Hill 20 Thomas Scorah 21, Andy Thornton 21 Lorraine Hirst 7, Mark Connelly 21 Stuart Hanson 15, Anthony Rukin 21 Gary Wike 11, Chris Mordue 10 Danny Teale 21, Jimmy Hynes 21 Michael Sweeney 16, Suzie Ladbrooke 21 Alan Forest 19, Kez Smith 21 Malcolm Wensley 10, Derek Hewitt 8 Chris Bly 21, Gareth Coates 21 Adam Ward 8, Tony Riley 14 Sarah Edmondson 21,

Second Round: Andrea Buckley 21 Mark Regan 19, Duncan Reeves 21 Ben Gloag 12, Andrew Gallagher 21 Thomas Scorah 14, Andy Thornton 21 Mark Connelly 14, Anthony Rukin 16 Danny Teale 21, Jimmy Hynes 21 Suzie Ladbrooke 14, Kez Smith 21 Chris Bly 9, Gareth Coates 21 Sarah Edmondson 13,

Quarter Finals: Andrea Buckley 21 Duncan Reeves 11, Andrew Gallagher 19 Andy Thornton 21, Danny Teale 21 Jimmy Hynes 12, Kez Smith 18 Gareth Coates 21.

Semi-finals: Andrea Buckley 14 Andy Thornton 21, Danny Teale 21 Gareth Coates 20. Final: Andy Thornton 16 Danny Teale 21.

Hanging Heaton Golf Club

Fourball Medal 16 holes on January 26 & 27

Div 1 Winners: M Whitehead & S Clay 52 (on best last 6). Other leading scores: I Hunter & K Woolford 52, S Leather & K Walker 55, S Horner & D Dransfield 55

Div2 Winners: D Greenwood & C Whiteley 52, G Dixon& J Stelling 53, T Bentley & S Halloran 54, C Smith & P Eddings 54.