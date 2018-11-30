Mordue overcomes Smith and racks up another Spen Winter Sweep success

Chris Mordue claimed a second Spen Winter Sweeps win in the space of three weeks when he defeated Kes Smith 21-8 in the final last Saturday.

Mordue had deservedly picked up the bowler of the year award at the Bradford League’s presentation night the previous evening and the All England champion has earned a number of other awards and accreditation from various clubs and associations over the past few weeks.

Mordue raced into a 5-0 lead in the final against Smith before being pegged back to 5-3.

Mordue won the next three chalks before Smith took two singles to make it 8-5 after nine ends.

Mordue racked up a further six over the next four ends to race 14-5 ahead, and stretched it to 16-7 after 16 ends.

Smith scored one more before Morude ran out with five singles to secure victory.

He has now won two of the last three competitions and only just lost out 21-19 in the semi-final of the other, a run of 14 wins out of his last 15 games against quality opposition.

Smith had reached his first Winter Sweeps final thanks to a hard-fought 21-19 victory over Gareth Coates in the semis.

Smith had reached the semis for the second week running but found himself 9-0 down after the opening five ends and trailed 11-1 after seven ends.

Smith put together a nine break to reduce the arrears to 11-10, then pulled level at 15-15 and went 18-16 ahead before a single and a pair by Coates edged him 19-18 in front.

Three singles from Smith saw him edge to victory, with Mordue seeing off Marc Armitage 21-8 in the other semi.

Spen Victoria CB&AC Winter Sweep Week Six

Preliminary round: Mark Connelly 21, Anthony Rukin 15; Danny Sillitoe 14, Marc Armitage 21; Mark Regan 21, Chris Jolley 12; Bailey Rice 20, Gary Wike 21; Ben Gloag 21, Alan Forest 19; Mally Fowler 21, Warren Wilson 19.

First Round: Josh Mordue 20, Garry Walker 21; Duncan Reeves 19, Paul Holt 21; Gareth Coates 21, Ash Tattersley 7; Mitch Toth 21, Tony Riley 19; Colin Scorah 21, Chris Bly 15; Derek Hewitt 17, Lorraine Hirst 21; Paul Burke16, Andy Thornton 21; Kes Smith 21, Frank Griffin 7; Adam Ward 6, Kevan Shaw 21; Andy Gallagher 15, Suzy Ladbrooke 21; Chris Mordue 21, Andy Fleming 6; Neil Simpson 21, Andrea Buckley 18; Andy Smith 10, Karen Hill 21; Mark Connolly 20, Marc Armitage 21; Mark Regan 21, Gary Wike 9; Ben Gloag 21, Mally Fowler 5.

Second Round: Garry Walker 21, Paul Holt 7; Gareth Coates 21, Mitch Toth 18; Colin Scorah 15, Lorraine Hirst 21; Andy Thornton 17, Kes Smith 21; Kevan Shaw 12, Suzy Ladbrooke 21; Chris Mordue 21, Neil Simpson 14; Karen Hill 7, Marc Armitage 21; Mark Regan 12, Ben Gloag 21.

Quarter-Finals: Garry Walker 11, Gareth Coates 21; Lorraine Hirst 3, Kes Smith 21; Suzy Ladbrooke 15, Chris Mordue 21; Marc Armitage 21, Ben Gloag 17.

Semi-Finals: Gareth Coates 19, Kes Smith 21; Chris Mordue 21, Marc Armitage 8.

Final: Kes Smith 8, Chris Mordue 21.