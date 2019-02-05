Parr secures victory as record numbers race Dewsbury 10K

Former junior international Chris Parr claimed the Dewsbury 10K title last Sunday as a record field ran the race.

Jarrow and Hebburn athlete Parr pulled clear from the leading group early in the race and was then unchallenged.

His time of 31 minutes 22 seconds was an improvement of eight seconds on his 2015 performance when he finished second in the Dewsbury race.

Sunday’s runner up was Spenborough’s Joe Sagar in 31:37 with Penistone Footpath Runners’ Scott Hinchcliffe third in 31:43.

Previous winner Julie Briscoe (Wakefield) regained the women’s title in 35:05 with Rachel Friend (Leeds City) second in 35:39 and Amy Young (Hyde Park Harriers) third in 37:37.

Charnwood’s Mark Couldwell retained the male veterans’ title in 32:28 (sixth place overall) and the female veteran prize went to Johanna Sutcliffe (Halifax) in 37:47.

The men’s team prize was won by Leeds City and the women’s team prize went to York Knavesmire Harriers.

A record field of over 1,700 runners competed in the race organised by Dewsbury Road Runners on the out and back course from Dewsbury to Birstall Smithies.

The race featured for the first time pacer runners provided by Northern Pacing Volunteers.

Race director Heather Ellis of Dewsbury Road Runners said: “I would like to thank 12th Dewsbury Guides, the Disco Shop, 1st Heckmondwike Scouts, Dewsbury Sports Centre, West Yorkshire Police and Kirklees Highways. My thanks also go to Dewsbury Rock Choir, My Handyman Ltd, Renew Sports Therapy, Spuddy Licious, TK Creative and Raynet radio network, without whose contributions the race simply would not happen.”

The race was sponsored by Disken and Co solicitors, Ice Valley (Shepley Spring), Calder Screenprint and SMK Sports (Elland), while charities to benefit are Teenage Cancer Trust and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.