Peck seals another triumph at latest Dewsbury Park run

Roberttown Road Runners Martin Peck secured another victory in the latest Dewsbury Parks Run last Saturday, beating Spenborough AC’s Keith McGhie into second place.

Peck completed the 5k course in 19 minutes 10 seconds to finish ahead of 270 park run veteran McGhie (19.44) and unattached runner Darren Young (19.56).

Spen AC’s Ian Ogden was fourth in a time of 20.24 in his 212th park run, while John Macphail (sixth) was the first Dewsbury Road Runners member to finish in 20.46.

Flora Skidmore, of Dewsbury Road Runners, was the first woman finisher in a time of 23.08 as she came home in 17th place overall, ahead of Jane Milnes (18th) in 23.11, Roberttown’s Gillian Walker (30th) in 24.35 and Amelia Boughey (53rd) 26.20.

For a picture special from last Saturday’s event in Crow Nest Park see Thursday’s Dewsbury Reporter.