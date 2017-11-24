Quality field of cross country runners descend as Spenborough host meeting

Spenborough Athletics Club welcomed cross country runners from all over the county for the third West Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture last Sunday.

The cool sunny weather was perfect for running on the fields behind the Princess Mary Stadium and more than 750 runners of all ages from nine years old through to seniors took part in the impressive 10 race programme.

The final race of the day was the senior men’s race that saw nearly 200 starters.

Spenborough’s Joe Sagar was always in touch with the leaders and enjoyed his best run in the series finishing in fourth place leading the home team to sixth place of the 16 competing teams.

Behind Joe, Tom Dart had his best run of the season finishing in a creditable 24th place.

Other scoring Spen runners were Edward Revell 62nd, Henry Carter 71st, Gerrard Skippins 84th and Stuart Nuttall 97th. the race was won by Angus McMillan from York.

Andrew Grant (Harrogate Harriers) was second with Aaron Kettlewell (Holmfirth) finishing third.

Over 120 runners completed the senior women’s race won by Georgia Rothwell from York with Zara Knappy (Keighley and Craven) second and Helen Berry (Holmfirth) third.

Leading the Spen runners to a creditable 11th team place finish was Jenni Muston in 24th place.

Jenni was followed by Natasha Geere 58th, Emma McGuire 73rd and Claire Berry 77th.

There were fine runs from Spenborough’s young athletes with Chelsea Butterworth (fifth) and Isabel Toher (sixth) leading the Under-11 Girls team to fourth place behind Harrogate, Keighley and Craven and Halifax.

Olivia Reah (38th) and Mia Butler (42nd) ran in the Under-15 Girls race, which was won by Rose Forrest of team winners Harrogate Harriers.

Molly Firth finished 48th in the Under-13 Girls race, which was won by Rebecca Flaherty of Bingley Harriers, while Harvey Kellett finished 54th in the Under-13 Boys race, which saw Samuel Headley of Keighley and Craven triumph ahead of Sabastien Cuming (Skyrac).

Sam Barrowclough led the Under-11s Boys team to 15th place overall in a race won by Archie Budding of Ilkley, who won the team prize.

The Under-17 Boys race was won by Matthew Hill (Wakefield DHAC) from Dominic Coy (Ilkley).

Halifax took the Under-17 Boys team prize.

Emily Field (Bingley Harriers) won the Under-17 Girls race from Bethan Morley (Ilkley) in second and Lucie Hall (Wakefield) in third, while Holmfirth won the team prize with Halifax second and Wakefield third.