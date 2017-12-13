Roberttown’s Peck wins latest Dewsbury Park run

Roberttown Road Runners’ Martin Peck won last Saturday’s Dewsbury Park run in a time of 19 minutes 17 seconds.

Peck led the 67 runners home on his 100th parks run and was almost two minutes quicker than his nearest rival, Mike Keddie, of Dewsbury Road Runners, who finished in 21 minutes 11 secionds.

Thornhill Trojans ARL Club secretary Andrew Byram, a veteran of 280 park runs, was in third in a time of 21 minutes 12 seconds.

John Calvert (Dewsbury Road Runners) was fourth in 21 minutes 37 seconds, with Roberttown’s Ed Senior fifth in 22.12.

Kerry Wilson, of Dewsbury Road Runners, was first woman home and finished 15th overall in a time of 24.30, ahead of clubmate Laura Pearman, who was second woman home in 24.34