Sagar wins Wakefield 10K to complete race treble

Spenborough AC’s Joe Sagar continued his magnificent road race season by winning the Wakefield 10K last Sunday to complete a terrific hat-trick of successess.

Sagar’s impressive record began when he finished second at the Dewsbury 10K in February with a personal best run and followed up with victory at the Liversedge Half Marathon when he knocked over three minutes off his PB.

Sagar beat off 3,000 competitors to win the Bradford 10K for a fourth successive year on March 17, coming home in a time of 32 minutes 22 seconds.

He completed a hat-trick of wins as last Sunday’s Wakefield 10K, when he beat 2,500 athletes in a time of 32.04.

Sagar was followed home by two runners from home club Wakefield Harriers last Sunday as Ben Butler finished second and Mark Bostock third.