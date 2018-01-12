Sillitoe’s long day of bowls pays off with Spen victory

DANNY SILLITOE made a long day of bowls worthwhile last Saturday when he bacme the latest Spen Winter Sweep winner.

Sillitoe faced an early start as he travelled from South Yorkshire and had to play a prelimary round game which began at 9.30am.

Sillitoe battled his way through five matches to reach the final, which took place under lights at 5.30pm, but his efforts paid off as he defeated Mirfield bowler Richard Brook 21-13 to claim the first prize.

Sillitoe gained revenge over Halifax bowler Mark Regan winning his semi-final 21-13, while Brook defeated Keighley’s David Hemsley 21-17.

Sillitoe had previously reached the semi-final stage in the final Winter Sweep of 2017 when he was defeated 21-13 by Regan.

Ashley Tattersley was the winner of the December 16 competition as he went on to defeat Regan 21-17 in the final and claim the top prize money.

The Spen Winter Sweep continues to prove a decent attraction for bowlers from across the north of England and another full entry of 40 bowlers will compete in the latest round this Saturday from 9.30am, with bacon sandwiches available from 9.15am.