Smith overcomes Mordue challenge to claim first Spen Winter Sweep success

Kez Smith ensured it was third time lucky as he claimed a first Spen Winter Sweep win of the season last Saturday.

Smith had been beaten in his previous two final appearances but he overcame Chris Mordue 21-15 in the final to earn victory.

Morude was seeking a third final win and the early stages were nip and tuck as the pair were level 3-3 after four ends.

Smith pulled clear to move 9-3 up after eight ends and at the ninth he was lying a pair but Mordue turned peg, playing a great bowl to run the block for a pair.

Instead of Smith leading 11-3, Mordue had pulled it back to 9-5.

Smith produced the better bowls over the next few ends to move 16-8 ahead but Mordue attempted to fight back.

Smith led 18-12 after 20 ends but Mordue produced two singles only for Smith to move to the brink of victory with a pair.

Mordue took a single at the next end but Smith replied with the one he needed to deservedly win his first sweep of this winter.

Ash Tattersley previously defeated Marc Armitage 21-13 in the Week 11 final held just before Christmas.

Spen Winter Sweep Results - Week 12

Prelim round: Lorraine Hirst 21, Paul Holt 20; Thomas Scorah 12, Mark Regan 21; Gary Wike 19, Jack Dyson 21; Chris Bly 21, Brian Lee 20.

First Round: Kevin Wood 16, Warren Wilson 21; Kez Smith 21, Andy Fleming 15; Anthony Rukin 21, Alan Forest 8; Derek Hewitt 20, Suzie Ladbrooke 21; Ernie Wearing 16, Mally Fowler 21; James Martin 19, Mark Connelly 21; Andy Gallagher 16, Mitch Toth 21; Paul Burke 17, Andy Thornton 21; Joe Cranston 21, Colin Scorah 17; Neil Slattery 21, Garry Walker 17; Danny Teale 21, Sarah Edmondson 9; John Blackburn 6, Micheal Sweeney 21; Malcolm Wensley 20, Karen Hill 21; Gordon Bradford 13, Chris Mordue 21; Lorraine Hirst 6, Mark Regan 21; Jack Dyson 21, Chris Bly 16.

Second Round: Warren Wilson 6, Kez Smith 21; Anthony Rukin 17, Suzie Ladbrooke 21; Mally Fowler 21, Mark Connelly 8; Mitch Toth 16, Andy Thornton 21; Joe Cranston 21, Neil Slattery 17; Danny Teale 15, Micheal Sweeney 21; Karen Hill 10, Chris Mordue 21; Mark Regan 21, Jack Dyson 19.

Quarter Finals: Kez Smith 21, Suzie Ladbrooke 14; Mally Fowler 17 v 21, Andy Thornton 21; Joe Cranston 13, Micheal Sweeney 21; Chris Mordue 21, Mark Regan 18.

Semi Finals: Kez Smith 21, Andy Thornton 14; Micheal Sweeney 15, Chris Mordue 21.

Final: Kez Smith 21, Chris Mordue 15.