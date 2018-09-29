Spen men impress at Northern Road Relay

Spenborough Athletics Club’s senior men competed in the Northern Road Relays at Sports City Manchester on Sunday when they finished a very creditable 54th out of the 127 competing teams.

In the shadow of Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Kevin Ogden ran the very competitive first leg bringing the team home in 95th place.

Joe Sagar travelled to Manchester after finishing second in the Sheffield 10K race earlier that morning.

Sagar showed no signs of fatigue as he enjoyed a brisk run overtaking nearly 30 runners to bring the team up to 68th place.

Tom Dart continued the team’s progress as Spen moved up to 52nd place.

Simon Bolland, Henry Carter and Gerard Skippins kept the team up with the best running clubs in the area as they finished above halfway.

Lincoln Wellington won the race.

Sagar previously competed at the Great North Run when he finished in the top 30 with a superb time of 1:13:15 - less than 14 minutes behind winner Mo Farah.

Simon Bolland was the second Spen runner home, finishing 176th with a great time of 1:24:01.