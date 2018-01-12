Spen runers produce creditable performances at Yorkshire Cross Country

Spenborough Athletics Club’s senior men’s team continued their impressive cross country season when they sent out a strong team at the Yorkshire Cross Country Championship held at Lightwater Valley, near Ripon, last Saturday.

Spen had performed well in the West Yorkshire Cross Country Series at the end of 2017 and were led by Joe Sagar last Saturday as the team finished a creditable 11th place out of 28 competing clubs.

Competition at the front was keen with places in the Yorkshire team for this year’s Inter Counties Cross Country event at stake.

Sagar was looking to maintain his impressive form this season and was in the leading group during the early stages but an injection of pace from last year’s champion Emile Carriss, from Leeds, strung the group out.

Carriss went on to retain his title and Sagar eventually finished in 16th place.

All of the other Spen runners produced solid displays with Paul Davis placing 52nd, Tom Dart 59th, Simon Bolland 109th, Paul Toher 158th, Gerrard Skippins 171st and Steven Hunt 180th.

In the senior women’s race Jenni Muston led the Spen runners as she finished in 32nd place, followed by Natasha Geere 56th and Amanda Pearson 130th.

Three young Spen athletes — Olivia Reah, Mia Butler and Isabel Toher — have run in most of the cross country races this season and were again in action last Saturday.

Olivia and Mia placed 49th and 58th repectively in the Under-15 Girls race and Isabel was 62nd in the Under-13 Girls race.